Dog’s Role Investigated In Suspicious Death Of Man In Olney

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating the role a dog may have played in the death of a man in the Olney section of the city.

Authorities say they received reports of a vicious dog at a home in the 5300 block of Rising Sun Avenue just before midnight on Saturday.

When officers arrived they entered the house and found a pit bull and a 21-year-old man unresponsive with injuries on his face.

The man was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death has yet to be determined. Authorities say it’s unclear if the dog killed the man or if he was attacked by the dog after he died.

The pit bull was removed from the home.

The identity of the man was not immediately released.