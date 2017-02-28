Dozens Of Volunteers Helping To Cleanup Vandalized Jewish Cemetery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens of volunteers are working to cleanup a big mess left by vandals who damaged over 100 headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Northeast Philadelphia.

This is expected to be a two-day cleanup effort at Mount Carmel Jewish Cemetery in Wissinoming, with some labor unions offering up their services for free.

People from across the country have reached out in the wake of extensive vandalism at the cemetery.

“When I first laid eyes on the devastation there, I didn’t know what to say or what to do,” said Steven Rosenberg of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia. “I was here myself at first and it was utterly disgusting.”

Philadelphia police say more than 100 headstones were toppled sometime Saturday night.

Rewards to catch the vandals have approached $20,000 according to the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

“People have been laid to rest here. I don’t know what would make somebody do this,” said Rosenberg.

The Justice Department has initiated a civil rights investigation.

Police have not yet labeled the vandalism and destruction a crime of hate.

Police sources tell CBS 3 it’s too preliminary to make any conclusions on the nature of their investigation.

“Philadelphia always seems to shine when the chips are down, which makes me proud to live here,” said Rosenberg.

There is still no determination on who is responsible for the vandalism.