Local Religious Leaders Stand Together Following Jewish Cemetery Vandalism

by Steve Tawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly 200 Interfaith leaders from several religions gathered at the Lutheran Seminary in the Germantown section of Philadelphia to stand in solidarity against the vandalism at a Jewish cemetery in the city’s Wissinoming section.

Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia CEO Naomi Adler says they are planning a community-wide rally at noon on Thursday at Independence Mall for a “Stand Against Hate” event.

“We are naming the hate, and we will not stand for it anymore,” said Adler.

She says every headstone and grave marker will be replaced or repaired.

Bishop Claire Burkat, of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, says they “stand in unity.”

“The tombstone desecration at Mt. Carmel Jewish Cemetery is a kind of spiritual violence that must be stopped and denounced by all people who abhor the hate-filled antisemitism that is escalating,” Burkat said.

Monsignor Daniel Kutys, the Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, read a statement on behalf of Archbishop Charles Chaput, who had a prior commitment in New York.

“Join in prayerful solidarity with the families of those whose final resting places have been disturbed. Violence and hate against anyone, simply because of who they are, is inexcusable,” Monsignor Kutys read.

Imam Anwar Muhaimin of the Quba Masjid says “any act of intolerance – which we’re seeing a lot of today – is something that goes against the spirit of the city that we all know and love.”

“I wanted to stand against the bigotry, intolerance, antisemitism and Islamophobia. We are all in this together, and I pray that God’s power is with us,” said Muhaimin.