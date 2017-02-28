Klay Thompson: ‘It’s A Bright Future In Philly’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NBA’s best team is impressed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Sixers 119-108 on Monday night to improve to 50-9, but the Sixers held Klay Thompson and Steph Curry to a combined 14-30 shooting and just 3-20 from beyond the arc.

“They made it tough on us tonight,” Thompson said via CSNPhilly.com. “I’m excited to see their team when [Joel] Embiid and [Ben] Simmons are healthy. It should be a scary frontcourt, and with [Dario] Saric. They’re heading in the right direction. They’ll only get better this June because they have some high picks. It’s a bright future in Philly.”

“One thing about them,” Curry said, “You’ve got to compliment their energy and effort and fight every night they play.”

Draymond Green, who spoke highly of Embiid before the game, also was impressed with the Sixers.

“They’re going to be really, really, really good,” Green said. “I mean, they’re missing Embiid and Ben Simmons and they’re really on their way.”

Unfortunately for the Sixers, Simmons will not play at all this season and Embiid is “out indefinitely.”