Draymond Green: Joel Embiid Can Be ‘Really Good’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Warriors star forward Draymond Green likes to speak his mind.
The two-time controversial all-star was asked about Sixers rookie center Joel Embiid on Sunday night during a shootaround at the Sixers’ practice facility in Camden ahead of their matchup against Philly on Monday night.
Related: Colangelo: Ben Simmons Will Sit Out The Rest Of The Year
“He has a chance to be really f—— good,” Green said via The 700 Level. “I haven’t had a chance to watch him. I think he has a chance to be damn good. He’s figuring it out. He’s versatile. He can do a lot of things.”
Embiid will miss Monday’s game against Green and the Warriors. Embiid is suffering from a minor left meniscus tear and has not played since January 27th. The team hopes to get him back on March 3rd against the Knicks.
The Warriors are a league-best 49-9 record.