Sixers Put Target Date On Embiid’s Expected Return

February 23, 2017 1:42 PM
Filed Under: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers have put a tentative return date for star center Joel Embiid.

The team tweeted they are targeting Embiid’s return date for March 3 against the New York Knicks. That means Embiid will miss the next four games.

Reports: Sixers Trade Nerlens Noel To Mavericks

“Embiid went through full practice. Medical staff encouraged by progress towards becoming game ready. Target for return 3/3 v NYK,” the Sixers said.

Embiid has been suffering from a bone bruise and a small meniscus tear in his left knee.

He hasn’t played since Jan. 27.

Embiid has been averaging 20 points and nearly eight rebounds a game this season.

