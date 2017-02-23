Sixers Put Target Date On Embiid’s Expected Return

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers have put a tentative return date for star center Joel Embiid.
The team tweeted they are targeting Embiid’s return date for March 3 against the New York Knicks. That means Embiid will miss the next four games.
Reports: Sixers Trade Nerlens Noel To Mavericks
“Embiid went through full practice. Medical staff encouraged by progress towards becoming game ready. Target for return 3/3 v NYK,” the Sixers said.
Embiid has been suffering from a bone bruise and a small meniscus tear in his left knee.
He hasn’t played since Jan. 27.
Embiid has been averaging 20 points and nearly eight rebounds a game this season.