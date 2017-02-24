Report: Ben Simmons’ Season In Doubt After CT Scan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers’ number one overall draft pick Ben Simmons’ season is in doubt after his CT scan on Thursday, according to a report.
Hearing that Simmons CT scan didn’t go as planned today and his season is very much in doubt #Sixers
— John Barchard (@JohnBarchard) February 24, 2017
Simmons’ CT scan reportedly showed a fracture, but it is unclear if it’s old or new.
Update: CT scan showed a fracture but unclear as to whether it’s new or old #Sixers https://t.co/bxRDu9sMIh
— John Barchard (@JohnBarchard) February 24, 2017
The Sixers are expected to provide an update later this morning.