Report: Ben Simmons’ Season In Doubt After CT Scan

February 24, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: ben simmons, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  The Sixers’ number one overall draft pick Ben Simmons’ season is in doubt after his CT scan on Thursday, according to a report.

Simmons’ CT scan reportedly showed a fracture, but it is unclear if it’s old or new.

The Sixers are expected to provide an update later this morning.

