Joel Embiid ‘Out Indefinitely’ With Swellness In Knee

February 27, 2017 11:49 AM
Filed Under: Joel Embiid, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers center Joel Embiid is now listed as “out indefinitely” and will have an MRI today, after experiencing swellness in his left knee.

On Thursday, the Sixers said Embiid’s target date to return is Friday, March 3rd.

Embiid is suffering from a minor left meniscus tear and has not played since January 27th. The Sixers did not reveal Embiid was suffering from a meniscus tear until February 13th.

Embiid hyperextended his knee on January 20th, but played one week later.

Embiid, 22, is averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.5 blocks in 25.4 minutes per game over 31 games this season.

