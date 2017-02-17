Dario Saric’s Starbucks Name Is Marcus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers rookie Dario Saric just joined the Sixers this summer, coming over from Turkey. But he’s quickly getting acclimated to the American lifestyle.
So much so, he has a Starbucks name.
“Marcus is my Starbucks name,” Saric said in an interview for NBA TV at all-star weekend in New Orleans. “I love coffee and sometimes coaches and players go together and I always say — one time in Minneapolis I say Marcus and now every time it’s Marcus. And, I like that name.”
“No, as a rookie I just — one time I just ordered some Chick-fil-A. Another rookie and I had to wear these barbie bags, these things are crazy.”
Saric, 22, aka “The Homie” is becoming a fan favorite in Philadelphia thanks to his great play on the court combined with his charming personality. Saric will participate in Friday’s Rising Stars challenge playing against teammate Jahlil Okafor.