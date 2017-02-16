WATCH LIVE: President Trump Nominates Alexander Acosta As Labor Secretary

Dario Saric Is 20-1 To Win Rising Stars MVP

February 16, 2017 12:02 PM By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Homie is 20-1 to be the most valuable player of the Rising Stars Challenge game, according to Bovada LV. 

Saric will be playing for the world team in the game on Friday, February 17th. Saric’s Sixers teammate, Jahlil Okafor, will be opposing him on team USA while Joel Embiid will not play due to his “very minor” meniscal tear.

Here are the full MVP odds per Bovada LV: 

Odds to win 2017 NBA Rising Stars Challenge MVP

Karl-Anthony Towns (USA)                     2/1

Kristaps Porzingis (World)                     7/2

D’Angelo Russell (USA)                         7/1

Devin Booker (USA)                              10/1

Nikola Jokic (World)                              10/1

Myles Turner (USA)                                12/1

Malcolm Brogdon (USA)                        18/1

Buddy Hield (World)                              20/1

Dario Saric (World)                                20/1 

Brandon Ingram (USA)                           22/1

Trey Lyles (World)                                 25/1

Jamal Murray (World)                             25/1

Jahlil Okafor (USA)                                30/1 

Willy Hernangomez (World)                    33/1

Frank Kaminsky (USA)                           35/1

Marquese Chriss (USA)                          40/1

Alex Abrines (World)                              45/1

Danté Exum (World)                              45/1

Domantas Sabonis (World)                    45/1

Jonathon Simmons (USA)                      45/1

 

Saric, 22, is averaging 10.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.3 blocks in 24.4 minutes per game this season. He’s shooting 39.7-percent from the field, 32.7-percent from three, and 78.4-percent from the line.

Okafor, 21, has been involved in heavy trade rumors over the past few days. After missing two games due to the rumors, Okafor returned on Wednesday scoring four points in 17 minutes.

