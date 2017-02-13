Jahlil Okafor Does Not Travel Amid Trade Rumors, Per Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jahlil Okafor did not travel with the Sixers to Charlotte on Monday as trade rumors heat up, according to multiple reports.

#Sixers' center Jahlil Okafor did not make the team plane to Charlotte for Monday's game vs. #Hornets, according to sources. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) February 12, 2017

Okafor, 21, did not play in Saturday’s night win over the Miami Heat. After the game, head coach Brett Brown admitted he sat the second-year center because of trade rumors.

“There were trade rumors that were happening before the game,” Brown said on Saturday night after the game. “I was aware of those. In those situations, I felt that it was best to not complicate things and not play Jahlil. We talked about it together before the game and I explained to him that this was going to happen for this reason. That’s why I made the decision.”

Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy admitted the Okafor situation is an odd one, to say the least.

“In my time as a head coach, I’ve never had to hold a guy for trade rumors or imminent trades or anything like that,” Van Gundy said on Sunday. “We’ve either made the deal or not made the deal.”

Early on Sunday morning, NBA writer Alex Kennedy reported the four teams involved in discussions for Okafor are the Bulls, Pelicans, Blazers, and Nuggets.

Source: Jahlil Okafor was informed that the 76ers have had trade talks with the Bulls, Pelicans, Blazers and Nuggets. Discussions ongoing. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) February 12, 2017

About 12 hours later, the Blazers and Nuggets swapped centers.

Last week, reports were circulating that the Sixers were in advanced trade talks with the Pelicans involving Okafor.

The NBA trade deadline is on Thursday, February 23rd.