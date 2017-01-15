Jahlil Okafor’s Dad Threatens Blogger

January 15, 2017 5:20 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jahlil Okafor’s dad is far from bashful on Twitter.

But this time, he may have took it a little too far.

Liberty Ballers blogger Shamus Clancy was one of 350 Sixers fans that took the bus trip to D.C. on Saturday to see the Sixers play the Wizards.

With Joel Embiid out due to mandated rest after playing on Friday night, Jahlil Okafor got the start. Clancy was not pleased and tweeted, “Imagine taking a bus for two hours only to see Jahlil Okafor start.”

Well Mr. Okafor was not pleased with that tweet and responded, “imagine me slapping the [expletive] out of you.”

Okafor’s father, of course, later tweeted he was hacked but has since deleted that tweet.

“I understand him wanting to back up his son, he’s obviously been very vocal about his son, I get that,” Clancy told CrossingBroad.com. “I think my dad might be similar about me if I was a pro athlete. I’ve said worse things about Okafor in the past I’m sure. He saw something that was petty tame I think in terms of things that are said about his son in the Sixers blogger community.”

