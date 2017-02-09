WINTER STORM WARNING: School Closings Snow Day Travel Restrictions | Philly Declares Snow EmergencyForecast | RadarTraffic Map | Snow Emergencies | Code Blues | #CBS3Snow | NJ TRANSIT Cross-Honoring Tickets Thursday

  • 25 Potential Trade Targets For The 76ersTyus JonesTyus Jones, 20, was the 24th overall pick in 2015. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
  • 25 Potential Trade Targets For The 76ersStanley JohnsonStanley Johnson, 20, was the 8th overall pick of the Pistons in 2015. He's averaging just 4.2 points in 16.7 minutes per game this season. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • 25 Potential Trade Targets For The 76ersMario HezonjaMario Hezonja, 21, was the 5th overall pick of the Magic in 2015. He's averaging just 10.1 minutes per game this season. (Photo by Manuela Davies/Getty Images)
  • 25 Potential Trade Targets For The 76ersGary HarrisHarris, 22, was the 19th overall pick of the Bulls in 2014. He's averaging 12.9 points and 2.7 assists in his 3rd season with the Nuggets. (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 25 Potential Trade Targets For The 76ersBen McLemoreBen McLemore, 23, was the Kings' 7th overall pick in 2013. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
  • 25 Potential Trade Targets For The 76ersNorman PowellNorman Powell, 23, was a second round pick in 2015 and is averaging 7.2 points in 17.3 minutes for the Raptors this season. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
  • 25 Potential Trade Targets For The 76ersCory JosephJoseph, 25, was the 29th overall pick of the Spurs in 2011 and is averaging 8.6 points and 2.8 assists in 22.5 minutes, in his second season with the Raptors. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
  • 25 Potential Trade Targets For The 76ersTerrence RossTerrence Ross, 26, is his 5th season with the Raptors averaging 10.4 points and 2.6 rebounds. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • 25 Potential Trade Targets For The 76ersAllen CrabbeCrabbe, 24, is averaging 10.6 points and shooting 42.7-percent from three. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
  • 25 Potential Trade Targets For The 76ersAustin RiversAustin Rivers, 24, was the 10th overall pick of the Hornets in 2012. In his 3rd season with the Clippers, he's averaging 12.0 points playing extended minutes with Chris Paul injured. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
  • 25 Potential Trade Targets For The 76ersJordan ClarksonJordan Clarkson, 24, was a second round pick in 2014. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • 25 Potential Trade Targets For The 76ersLou WilliamsLou Williams, 30, was originally a second round pick by the Sixers in 2005. He's averaging a career high 18.3 points per game this season. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • 25 Potential Trade Targets For The 76ersJrue HolidayHoliday, 26, was drafted by the Sixers in 2009. He's averaging 16.0 points, 7.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals this season. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
  • 25 Potential Trade Targets For The 76ersRicky RubioRicky Rubio , 26, was the 5th overall pick by the T-Wolves in 2009. He averages 8.3 assists for his career and shoots 31.4-percent from three. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
  • 25 Potential Trade Targets For The 76ersGoran DragicDragic, 30, is averaging 20.0 points and 6.5 assists this season with the Heat. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • 25 Potential Trade Targets For The 76ersOtto PorterOtto Porter, 23, is averaging a career high 14.5 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 46.4% from three-point range this season. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • 25 Potential Trade Targets For The 76ersBrandon KnightBledsoe's teammate Brandon Knight, 25, is playing just 21.3 minutes per game this season in a crowded Suns backcourt. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
  • 25 Potential Trade Targets For The 76ersD'Angelo RussellThe Lakers took Russell one pick before the Sixers took Jahlil Okafor in the 2015 draft. Russell is averaging 14.2 points and 4.8 assists this season. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
  • 25 Potential Trade Targets For The 76ersEric BledsoeBledsoe, 27, is averaging a career-high 21.2 points to go along with 6.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game this season. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • 25 Potential Trade Targets For The 76ersC.J. McCollumMcCollum, 25, is averaging a career best 23.5 points and 3.7 rebounds, while shooting 42-percent from three. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • 25 Potential Trade Targets For The 76ersGordon HaywardGordon Hayward, 26, has been named to his 1st all-star game this season. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
  • 25 Potential Trade Targets For The 76ersJimmy ButlerButler, 27, is headed to his 3rd all-star game, but is reportedly unhappy in Chicago. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
  • 25 Potential Trade Targets For The 76ersPaul GeorgePaul George, 26, was named to his 4th all-star game this season. (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 25 Potential Trade Targets For The 76ersDeMarcus CousinsThe Kings say they are not trading Cousins, but you never know! The 26-year-old center is headed to his third all-star game this season. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
  • 25 Potential Trade Targets For The 76ersCarmelo AnthonyOnce again there is friction between Carmelo Anthony and Knicks president Phil Jackson. Melo, 32, is averaging 23.0 points and 6.1 rebounds this season. He is a 9-time all-star. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
25 Potential Trade Targets For The 76ersThe NBA trade deadline is on Thursday, February 23rd 2017.
