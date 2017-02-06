Reports: Sixers Discussing Jahlil Okafor Trade With Pelicans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to multiple media reports, the Sixers and Pelicans are discussing a trade that could alleviate the Sixers’ logjam at the center position. The Pelicans reportedly have interest in trading for former No. 3 overall pick, Jahlil Okafor.

Philadelphia and New Orleans engaging in talks focused on a trade for 76ers center Jahlil Okafor, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 6, 2017

Okafor has been the most apparent casualty of the crowded front-court which also includes Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel.

The Duke product has several DNP coach’s decisions on the season, but his talent certainly does not warrant being regulated to zero minutes. His benching coincided with a resurgence for the team and an impressive January. It appeared that a platoon between Embiid and Noel was more effective.

That realization has prompted trade rumors involving Okafor, including him being dealt to his hometown Chicago Bulls.

One report on the trade states that the Sixers are looking to pry away a first-round pick from the Pelicans who currently have the sixth-worst record in the NBA.

Sixers & Pelicans in talks about sending Jahlil Okafor to New Orleans. Philly pushing for NO 1st rounder. Story coming at @USATODAYsports — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 6, 2017

There was also speculation this year that the Sixers have interest in reacquiring point guard Jrue Holiday, who currently plays for the Pelicans and is a free agent after this upcoming season.

A Pelican reportedly linked to the deal is center Alexis Ajinca.

Sixers could be getting back unhappy center Alexis Ajinca and a future 1st round pick in a Jahlil Okafor trade to New Orleans, a source said — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 6, 2017

Pick protection is reportedly a hold up in the talks as the Pelicans attempt to protect any first-round pick given to the Sixers.

Source: Pick protection is the hold up in Okafor trade to NO. NOP wants to lottery protect, while PHI wants to take it down to top 5-10. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 6, 2017

On the season, Okafor is averaging 11.4 points and 4.8 rebounds in just over 23 minutes per night.