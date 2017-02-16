5 Reasons To Still Trust The Process

February 16, 2017 11:03 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It has not been a good week for the on-the-fringe trust the process-ers.

Let’s review:

So if you’re struggling to trust the process, it’s understandable. But here are five reasons why you should continue to trust it.

 

5. Joel Embiid

 

"Trust @joelembiid"

A post shared by @sportsradio94wip on

While he may have a “very minor” partial meniscal tear, he’s still a 7’2″ basketball player who is a 78% foul shooter and a 36.7% three-point shooter. Brown told the 94WIP Morning Show on Wednesday that the plan is to play Embiid after the all-star break.

4. Brett Brown

 

Joel Embiid

Head Coach Brett Brown of the Philadelphia 76ers speaks with Joel Embiid (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Speaking of Brown, he is — in my humble opinion — the most underrated sports figure in Philadelphia. The way Brown has dealt with turmoil, taking punch after punch — especially over this past week — while continuing to develop young players, keep a positive attitude, and actually win games has been nothing short than incredible.

The Sixers went on a three-game winning streak without Embiid, before playing a scorching hot Celtics team down the wire in Boston on Wednesday night. The growth of players like T.J. McConnell, Robert Covington, Dario Saric, and Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot has been glaring.

The Sixers, 21-35, have already doubled their win total from last season.

3. Dario Saric

 

dario saric

Dario Saric #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during media day on September 26, 2016 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Homie is playing out of his mind. The above tweet came before his 20 point (9-18 FG), 11 rebound performance on Wednesday against the Celtics.

For the season, Saric is averaging 10.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.3 blocks (some big ones), in 24.4 minutes per game. He’s shooting 39.7-percent from the field, 32.7-percent from three, and 78.4-percent from the line.

He’s the second favorite for rookie of the year behind Embiid.

2. Ben Simmons

 

We don’t know when he’s going to play, but it’s coming eventually. Let’s not forget that the first college basketball player to average 19 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists per game since 1986 is on the Sixers.

And he’s really, really good.

1. The Assets Sam Hinkie Left 

 

If the aforementioned Kings pick swap and Lakers top-3 protected pick do not convey this year, they will convey eventually. The brilliance in what Sam Hinkie did is evident — not only by Embiid, Saric, and essentially Simmons — but by the “optionality” and flexibility he has given Colangelo and the Sixers going forward.

Take a look at the Sixers’ assets, in addition to their own draft picks:

  • 2017 first-round pick swap with the Kings
  • 2017 first-round pick from the Lakers (top 3 protected or unprotected in 2018)
  • 2019 first-round pick from the Kings (unprotected)
  • 2020 first-round pick from the Thunder (top 20 protected)
  • 2017: An NBA high $27 million-ish in cap space
  • Players: Okafor, Covington, Nerlens Noel, T.J. McConnell, Richaun Holmes, and Nik Stauskas
More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Warm Charter Getaway
Kate And Katie

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia