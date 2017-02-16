5 Reasons To Still Trust The Process

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It has not been a good week for the on-the-fringe trust the process-ers.

kings have won 4 in a row, lakers have 3rd worst record, okafor is playing 2night, and embiid & simmons are not. we're being tested. #ttp pic.twitter.com/C44xEnWeRi — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) February 15, 2017

Let’s review:

So if you’re struggling to trust the process, it’s understandable. But here are five reasons why you should continue to trust it.

5. Joel Embiid

"Trust @joelembiid" A post shared by @sportsradio94wip on Jan 18, 2017 at 6:35pm PST

While he may have a “very minor” partial meniscal tear, he’s still a 7’2″ basketball player who is a 78% foul shooter and a 36.7% three-point shooter. Brown told the 94WIP Morning Show on Wednesday that the plan is to play Embiid after the all-star break.

4. Brett Brown

Speaking of Brown, he is — in my humble opinion — the most underrated sports figure in Philadelphia. The way Brown has dealt with turmoil, taking punch after punch — especially over this past week — while continuing to develop young players, keep a positive attitude, and actually win games has been nothing short than incredible.

The Sixers went on a three-game winning streak without Embiid, before playing a scorching hot Celtics team down the wire in Boston on Wednesday night. The growth of players like T.J. McConnell, Robert Covington, Dario Saric, and Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot has been glaring.

The Sixers, 21-35, have already doubled their win total from last season.

3. Dario Saric

Saric has been a savage for the past 5 games: averaging 18.8 pts pg, 51% FG, 40% from 3, 6.4 Reb, 3 ast & 1 block #TrustTheProcess #76ers — Justin 🎤 (@JustinCOnTheAir) February 14, 2017

The Homie is playing out of his mind. The above tweet came before his 20 point (9-18 FG), 11 rebound performance on Wednesday against the Celtics.

Don't sleep on how good Dario can be. 34% from 3 as a rookie coming over from playing in Turkey, isn't something to sneeze at. — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) February 14, 2017

For the season, Saric is averaging 10.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.3 blocks (some big ones), in 24.4 minutes per game. He’s shooting 39.7-percent from the field, 32.7-percent from three, and 78.4-percent from the line.

He’s the second favorite for rookie of the year behind Embiid.

2. Ben Simmons

We don’t know when he’s going to play, but it’s coming eventually. Let’s not forget that the first college basketball player to average 19 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists per game since 1986 is on the Sixers.

And he’s really, really good.

1. The Assets Sam Hinkie Left

If the aforementioned Kings pick swap and Lakers top-3 protected pick do not convey this year, they will convey eventually. The brilliance in what Sam Hinkie did is evident — not only by Embiid, Saric, and essentially Simmons — but by the “optionality” and flexibility he has given Colangelo and the Sixers going forward.

Take a look at the Sixers’ assets, in addition to their own draft picks: