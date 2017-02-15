Brett Brown ‘Fully Expects’ Ben Simmons To Play This Season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Brett Brown expects Ben Simmons to play this season.
“Our plan is to still see him on the court, playing games,” Brown told ESPN’s Jeff Goodman. “We just don’t know when. I fully expect him to play this season. He thinks that, and he’s motivated to play.”
Brown told reporters earlier this week that Simmons, who is progressing at their own slow pace, will not participate in 5-on-5 work during the all-star break.
Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo discussed Simmons’ status on Friday’s 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show.
“Ben wants to play basketball in the worst way, but he will only be able to get out there and play basketball when he’s healthy and ready to perform at that level,” Colangelo told 94WIP’s Carlin & Reese Show. “And as of right now that is not the case and that is why we do not have a timeline. And I cannot best guess what that timeline is, because the doctors cannot best guess that.”
Simmons, 20, suffered a Jones fracture on September 30th, the final day of training camp. He had surgery to repair the fifth metatarsal in his right foot on October 4th.