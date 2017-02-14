Still No Timetable For Ben Simmons’ Debut

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers’ first game after the all-star break is on Friday, February 24th at home against the Washington Wizards, a date many hoped would mark the return of No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons.

Related: Ben Simmons’ Scan Shows No Setbacks

Now that is looking extremely unlikely, as Brett Brown told reporters on Monday night that Simmons will not participate in 5-on-5 work during the all-star break.

Brett Brown says Ben Simmons playing 5-in-5 during All Star break isn't going to happen. Says he's progressing, but at their slow pace — Bob Cooney (@BobCooney76) February 13, 2017

Fara Leff, the COO of Simmons’ agency Klutch Sports, responded with “no comment” when asked by 94WIP’s Chris Carlin of the Carlin & Reese Afternoon Show (2-6pm) about the growing speculation that Simmons does not play at all this season.

Spoke to Fara Leff, COO of Klutch Sports. "No comment" on reports that Ben Simmons' chances of playing this yr are diminishing. #Sixers — Chris Carlin (@ChrisCarlin) February 14, 2017

Related: Ike Reese: Sixers Misled The Public About Joel Embiid’s Injury

It was revealed that the other Sixers’ coveted rookie Joel Embiid has a “very minor” meniscal tear on Saturday night, just one day after Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo adamantly said Embiid’s injury is not serious on SportsRadio 94WIP.

The interview then shifted gears towards Simmons and his potential return.

“Ben wants to play basketball in the worst way, but he will only be able to get out there and play basketball when he’s healthy and ready to perform at that level,” Colangelo told 94WIP’s Carlin & Reese Show on Friday when asked Simmons. “And as of right now that is not the case and that is why we do not have a timeline. And I cannot best guess what that timeline is, because the doctors cannot best guess that.”

Listen: Bryan Colangelo on the 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show

Simmons, 20, suffered a Jones fracture on September 30th, the final day of training camp. He subsequently had surgery to repair the fifth metatarsal in his right foot on October 4th.

While every player is unique of course, the injury typically requires six to eight weeks for a full recovery.