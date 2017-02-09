WINTER STORM WARNING: LIVE NOW: Eyewitness News | School Closings Snow Day Travel Restrictions | Philly Declares Snow EmergencyForecast | RadarTraffic Map | Snow Emergencies | Code Blues | #CBS3Snow | NJ TRANSIT Cross-Honoring Tickets Thursday

Vast Majority Of Flights Canceled At Philadelphia International Airport Due To Winter Storm

February 9, 2017 9:22 AM
Winter Storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The winter storm is causing travel headaches at the Philadelphia International Airport Thursday morning.

Airport spokesperson Diane Gerace tells CBS 3 that a “vast majority of flights have been canceled this morning.”

“If you’re planning to fly today, please check with your carrier before you come to the airport,” said Gerace.

Gerace said it began snowing at the airport around 6:30 a.m.

“It’s actually been snowing at a pretty good clip,” said Gerace.

The airport has begun snow-removal operations, clearing runways and taxiways.

Planes are also being de-iced.

The Philadelphia region is expected to see four to eight inches of snow.

