Vast Majority Of Flights Canceled At Philadelphia International Airport Due To Winter Storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The winter storm is causing travel headaches at the Philadelphia International Airport Thursday morning.
Airport spokesperson Diane Gerace tells CBS 3 that a “vast majority of flights have been canceled this morning.”
“If you’re planning to fly today, please check with your carrier before you come to the airport,” said Gerace.
WEATHER BLOG: Weather: Snow To Cause Very Nasty Thursday Morning Commute
Gerace said it began snowing at the airport around 6:30 a.m.
“It’s actually been snowing at a pretty good clip,” said Gerace.
The airport has begun snow-removal operations, clearing runways and taxiways.
Planes are also being de-iced.
The Philadelphia region is expected to see four to eight inches of snow.
