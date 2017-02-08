Townships, Boroughs Declare Snow Emergencies Ahead Of Winter Storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the Delaware Valley braces for snow on Thursday, local townships and boroughs are declaring snow emergencies ahead of the storm.
Spring City Borough announced a a Snow Emergency will be in effect from Feb. 9 at midnight until Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 4:00 pm
Officials say this will allow for snow removal and salting operations. Residents who live along the snow emergency routes are directed to move their vehicles.
Snow Emergency routes are: northbound traffic lane side of Main Street. (Hardware store, Foundry and American Legion side) Yost Avenue odd side of street, Broad Street, odd address side, Hall Street, Odd Address Side, Chestnut Street as marked, Poplar Street as marked, Washington Street, odd address side, Walnut Street as marked, Pikeland Avenue, odd side.
Royersford Borough has declared a Snow Emergency on Wednesday Feb. 8, 2017 at 10:00 p.m. Officials ask all residents to plese move all vehicles off of the snow emergency routes (Main Street, 2nd Ave odd side, 5th Ave odd side, Walnut Street in the 800 & 900 blocks, Washington Street the entire even side.)
Warminster Township declared a Winter Storm Emergency effective at 6:00 p.m. on Feb. 8. All vehicles must remain off of township streets during the emergency. Snow plowing operations will be ongoing overnight and into Thursday evening.
Upper Merion Township is declaring a snow emergency, effective 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 through 12:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. Officials say during the snow emergency, parking is prohibited on all designated Snow Emergency Routes, as well as on all cul-de-sacs until the snow is cleared. A list of snow emergency routes can be found here.