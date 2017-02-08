Counties Declare Code Blue Weather Emergencies Ahead Of Snow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local counties are declaring Code Blue Weather Emergencies ahead of the impending snow storm on Thursday.
The city of Camden, NJ has issued a Code Blue Advisory for Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Friday.
Officials in Camden say anyone who may need access to a warming shelter during extremely cold/freezing or “Code Blue” conditions can go to the following locations:
New Life Community Development Corporation
1721 Haddon Avenue
Camden, N.J. 08103
Joseph’s House of Camden
555 Atlantic Avenue
Camden County has also issued a Code Blue Weather Emergency. It goes into effect 6 p.m. on Feb. 9 and lasts until 6 a.m. on Feb. 10.
“After the storm passes through tomorrow, Thursday night’s temperatures are expected to drop as low as 12 degrees. In these extreme weather conditions, we need everyone to be sheltered and out of the elements,” Rodriguez said. “If you must leave the house, please dress yourself and your children in warm clothing, hats and gloves. Also, please remember to check on elderly relatives and neighbors, and bring your pets indoors.”
This list will be updated.
