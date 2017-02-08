SNOW: Bracing for Heavy Snow | Forecast | RadarTraffic Map | School ClosingsSnow Emergencies | Code Blues | CBS3Snow

Counties Declare Code Blue Weather Emergencies Ahead Of Snow

February 8, 2017 2:23 PM
Filed Under: Code Blue, snow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local counties are declaring Code Blue Weather Emergencies ahead of the impending snow storm on Thursday.

Northeast Braces For Heavy Snow As Temps Plunge Overnight

The city of Camden, NJ has issued a Code Blue Advisory for  Thursday from 6:00 p.m.  to 6:00 a.m. Friday.

Officials in  Camden say anyone who may need access to a warming shelter during extremely cold/freezing or “Code Blue” conditions can go to the following locations:

New Life Community Development Corporation

1721 Haddon Avenue

Camden, N.J. 08103

Joseph’s House of Camden

555 Atlantic Avenue

Townships, Boroughs Declare Snow Emergencies Ahead Of Winter Storm

Camden County has also issued a Code Blue Weather Emergency. It goes into effect 6 p.m. on Feb. 9 and lasts until 6 a.m. on Feb. 10.

“After the storm passes through tomorrow, Thursday night’s temperatures are expected to drop as low as 12 degrees. In these extreme weather conditions, we need everyone to be sheltered and out of the elements,” Rodriguez said. “If you must leave the house, please dress yourself and your children in warm clothing, hats and gloves. Also, please remember to check on elderly relatives and neighbors, and bring your pets indoors.”

This list will be updated.

