Nova Fans Chanted ‘Trust The Process’ To Joel Embiid Sitting Courtside

February 8, 2017 8:30 AM By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Villanova trusts the process.

Sixers center Joel Embiid attended Villanova’s win over Georgetown at the Pavilion on Tuesday night and was, of course, showered with “Trust The Process” chants while sitting courtside.

Embiid, 22, has missed the Sixers’ last six games and nine of the last 10 after hyperextending his knee against the Trail Blazers on January 20th. The Sixers have lost six of the nine games without Embiid, including four in a row.

Embiid’s status for Wednesday’s game at home against the Spurs is unknown.

Embiid is averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks in just 25.4 minutes per game this season and is a virtual lock for rookie of the year.

