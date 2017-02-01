BREAKING: Authorities Respond To Hostage Situation At Delaware Prison

Odds Say Joel Embiid Is Rookie Of The Year Lock

February 1, 2017 1:10 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Joel Embiid, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s almost no way Joel Embiid does win the NBA’s rookie of the year award.

According to Bovada LV, the Sixers’ star center is 1/25 to win the award. That means, you have to risk $2,500 just to win $100. A $100 bet would earn you a measly four bucks.

Related: Joel Embiid Not Named To NBA All-Star Game

Embiid, 22, is remarkably averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks in only 25.4 minutes per game.

Related: Harden On Embiid: ‘Probably The Most Skilled Big Man’

Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon has the second best odds at 20/1, while Sixers No. 1 pick Ben Simmons — who has yet to play a game — is third at 25/1. Sixers rookie forward Dario Saric is tied with four other players at 33/1.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hundreds Protest Trump, GOP Retreat
Philly Ranked No. 7 Football City

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia