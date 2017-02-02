Sixers’ Joel Embiid Invited To Participate In NBA All-Star Skills Challenge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid didn’t crack the NBA All-Star game, but he’ll be on full display throughout All-Star weekend.
The Sixers rookie will be on the floor for the Rising Stars game where he will lead Team World against Team USA in a game showcasing the skills of the league’s young stars.
Speaking of showing off skills, Embiid will also be taking part in the NBA Skills Challenge. The event puts shooting, dribbling and passing to the test. It originally only included guards, but now the event has evolved to include big man as the game continues to evolve.
Embiid will compete in the challenge along with fellow big men, Kristaps Porzingis, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. The smalls in the event are Isaiah Thomas, John Wall, Devin Booker and Gordon Hayward.
Sixers fans considered the possibility of Embiid representing the team in the 3-point shootout and while he will not get that chance, he’ll be showing off his shooting touch in this event.