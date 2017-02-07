Winter Storm Watch In Effect From Wednesday Evening Through Thursday Afternoon | Radar

Georgetown Basketball Team Involved In Bus Crash While Traveling To Pa. To Play Villanova

February 7, 2017 6:37 PM
Filed Under: Georgetown, Villanova

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Georgetown’s men’s basketball team was involved in a bus crash on Monday while traveling to Pennsylvania to play Villanova.

Team spokesman Mex Carey said in an email that the traffic accident occurred on I-95 North outside of Baltimore. He says there were no major injuries to any members of the team.

CBS 3 reports a mother and son escaped an overturned SUV uninjured.

Carey says players got off the bus to assist people in the other car involved in the accident.

According to the school, the bus company provided another bus for the Hoyas to continue their trip.

Georgetown plays at No. 2 Villanova on Tuesday night.

