Georgetown Basketball Team Involved In Bus Crash While Traveling To Pa. To Play Villanova

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Georgetown’s men’s basketball team was involved in a bus crash on Monday while traveling to Pennsylvania to play Villanova.
Team spokesman Mex Carey said in an email that the traffic accident occurred on I-95 North outside of Baltimore. He says there were no major injuries to any members of the team.
CBS 3 reports a mother and son escaped an overturned SUV uninjured.
Carey says players got off the bus to assist people in the other car involved in the accident.
According to the school, the bus company provided another bus for the Hoyas to continue their trip.
Georgetown plays at No. 2 Villanova on Tuesday night.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)