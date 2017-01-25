Luke Walton: ‘Philly Still A Long Way From Being True Contender’

January 25, 2017 11:14 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Luke Walton doesn’t believe in tanking, so he probably isn’t a big Sam Hinkie fan.

The 36-year-old first year head coach of the 16-32 Lakers was asked about tanking.

That brings us to the Sixers, infamous for tanking, or should I say “processing”, over the past few seasons. However, with the emergence of Joel “The Proces” Embiid the Sixers have won nine of their last 12 games and are creeping up the eastern conference standings as the debut of No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons looms.

Walton isn’t impressed.

“Philly’s been there for a while, “Walton told the LATimes.com on Tuesday. “They look like they’re doing pretty well right now but they’re still a long way from being a true contender. I would prefer not to be stuck in the lottery for very long.”

