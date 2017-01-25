Kevin Hart: Philly ‘On Fire’ About The 76ers

BREAKINGMassive Sinkhole Opens Up in Cheltenham Twp.

January 25, 2017 10:18 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: kevin hart, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of Philadelphia’s biggest stars, Kevin Hart, was at Tuesday night’s big Sixers win.

Hart, sitting right next to the 76ers’ bench, was loving every second of the 121-110 Sixers win.

 

“Right now it’s a good time to be in Philadelphia,” Hart told CSN Philly. “It’s a good time to be a Sixers fan. They’re playing good basketball right now. You know what, I think it’s breath of fresh air. For them to be on a winning streak, for the city to be on fire about their basketball team, it’s just bringing you back to the days of old when we were all excited together.”

Hart was asked about Joel Embiid being named an all-star. The reserves get selected on Thursday.

“An all-star nod would be amazing,” said Hart, “but if it doesn’t happen it’s not something that he should be defeated about.”

Hart, 37, attended George Washington High School in northeast Philly, as did Sixers play-by-play announcer Marc Zumoff (as did myself).

“Fly Eagles Fly,” Hart said when Molly Sullivan brought it up.

 

