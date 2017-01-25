DeCamara, Bodner: ‘Holmes Better Than Okafor’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Richaun Holmes, the 37th overall pick of the Philadelphia 76ers in 2015.

Jahlil Okafor, the third overall pick of the Philadelphia 76ers in 2015.

The trajectories of the two players are headed in completely different directions. And on the day after Holmes scored 18 points in 19 minutes helping the Sixers win their sixth straight home game while Okafor missed yet another game, the growing notion is that the second-round big man is better than the lottery pick.

“I think Richaun Holmes is a better basketball player than Jahlil Okafor,” Joe DeCamara said at the top of his 94WIP Midday Show on Wednesday.

About an hour and a half later, Sixers reporter Derek Bodner agreed.

“Yes,” Bodner said when DeCamara asked him if Holmes is the better player.

Holmes’ quickness and leaping ability on the defensive end is evident, but Bodner points to his offensive side of the ball to make his point.

“I’m pretty confident than that, yeah. I think he’s even more impactful offensively, because he fits into a system so well and when he rolls to the basket he has such gravity about him that he causes those perimeter defenders, the wing defenders to pinch down and that really opens up the corner. In order to take away that play that has become his bread and butter, the defense really kind of has to react. Whereas with Okafor, it’s so slow developing and you allow the defense to get set.”