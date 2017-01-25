Watch: 76ers Fans Enjoy DeAndre Jordan’s Free-Throw Shooting

BREAKINGMassive Sinkhole Opens Up in Cheltenham Twp.

January 25, 2017 9:38 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — DeAndre Jordan is a career 43-percent foul shooter.

On Tuesday night, in an 11-point loss to the Sixers, Jordan went 4-12 from the charity strike — including two air balls. The Philly fans, of course, loved every second of it.

Jordan did have 10 points and 20 rebounds in the loss.

As for the Sixers, we’ll they’re 9-3 in their last 12 games and have won six in a row at the Wells Fargo Center.

