Watch: 76ers Fans Enjoy DeAndre Jordan’s Free-Throw Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — DeAndre Jordan is a career 43-percent foul shooter.
On Tuesday night, in an 11-point loss to the Sixers, Jordan went 4-12 from the charity strike — including two air balls. The Philly fans, of course, loved every second of it.
Related: Without Embiid, Noel Leads Sixers In Comeback Over Clippers, 121-110
Related: Ben Simmons’ Scan Shows No Setbacks
Jordan did have 10 points and 20 rebounds in the loss.
As for the Sixers, we’ll they’re 9-3 in their last 12 games and have won six in a row at the Wells Fargo Center.