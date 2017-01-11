Ben Simmons Plays 5-On-0 At Practice

January 11, 2017 8:18 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: ben simmons, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons is getting closer.

After traveling with the team on a short east-coast weekend road trip for the first time, the Sixers’ No. 1 overall pick practiced with the team on Tuesday — sort of.

Simmons, for the first time, was on the floor with his teammates for a 5-on-0 period.

Brett Brown said Simmons was cutting at 80-percent.

The Sixers have won three of their last four games, Joel Embiid — who just received an all-star vote from Sam Hinkie — is talking about the playoffs, and Simmons is chomping at the bit to make his NBA debut. The Process is finally coming along.

