Ben Simmons Plays 5-On-0 At Practice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons is getting closer.

After traveling with the team on a short east-coast weekend road trip for the first time, the Sixers’ No. 1 overall pick practiced with the team on Tuesday — sort of.

Simmons, for the first time, was on the floor with his teammates for a 5-on-0 period.

Brown said team got a lift from Ben Simmons going through some 5-on-0 work at practice, light scripting. "Small, but first time" – Brown. — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) January 10, 2017

Embiid said Sixers used Simmons as PG in brief 5-on-0 periods he was on court at practice today. Thought it was good to have him out there. — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) January 10, 2017

Brett Brown said Simmons was cutting at 80-percent.

The Sixers have won three of their last four games, Joel Embiid — who just received an all-star vote from Sam Hinkie — is talking about the playoffs, and Simmons is chomping at the bit to make his NBA debut. The Process is finally coming along.