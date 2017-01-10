Former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie Votes For Joel Embiid To Make NBA All-Star Game

January 10, 2017 8:08 PM By Ray Boyd
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid has already asserted himself as the ultimate prize of the Sam Hinkie era in Sixers history. The short-lived era gave birth to the phrase “Trust The Process,” which provided root for Embiid’s nickname, “The Process.”

Whether you were on board with the process or not, you can’t dispute the fact that it lead the Sixers to Embiid, and with him vying for an All-Star spot as a rookie, the city should be somewhat grateful to Hinkie.

In his quest for an All-Star nod, Embiid has settled among the top vote getters in the conference by leaning on the #NBAvote feature on social media. He tweeted at the former Sixers GM on Tuesday, looking for some support.

He got exactly what he was looking for.

If Embiid ultimately winds up on the All-Star team as a rookie, it will bode well for Hinkie’s legacy in Philadelphia and perhaps he knows that.

