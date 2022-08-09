LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — Sesame Place on Tuesday announced changes to its diversity, equity and inclusion programs after high-profile incidents recently that allege characters were intentionally ignoring Black children at the Bucks County park.

One video that gained nationwide attention appeared to show the character, Rosita, snubbing two young Black girls.

Another family has filed a separate suit with similar allegations.

Sesame Place says it will conduct a racial equity review of its current practices.

The park also says all employees will be required to undergo a bias training session by the end of September.

The statement by Sesame Place says that nationally recognized experts in civil rights will oversee the process.

“We are pleased to have this team of well-respected leaders joining us. We have already begun engaging with employees, guests, civil rights groups as well as community leaders, and instituted some interim measures at the park while the review proceeds,” Sesame Place Philadelphia President Cathy Valeriano said. “The actions we are taking will help us deliver on our promise to provide an equitable and inclusive experience for all our guests every day. “We are committed to making sure our guests feel welcome, included and enriched by their visits to our park.”