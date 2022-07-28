LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — The family of the two girls involved in the viral Sesame Place video, where it appears to show a costumed character snubbing the girls, say they’re working with the theme park on a resolution. This comes after a $25 million class action lawsuit was filed by a separate family Wednesday.
In a statement Thursday morning, attorneys for the initial family involved, say they have heard from other families but are screening each claim for legitimacy. The initial family currently isn’t involved with the $25 million lawsuit.
The family also says that other groups like the NAACP and the Congressional Black Caucus are also calling for a meeting with Sesame Place to work out a resolution.