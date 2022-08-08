PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Six little girls will have to grow up without their mother. Ashley Lockhart was found stabbed to death inside a van in West Philadelphia. Her fiance, who she had a restraining order against, has been charged with her murder.

Lockhart’s six little girls must now grow up without their mother.

Lockhart is the latest victim in a growing trend of violence against women.

On Monday night, out of respect for the children, the family asked us not to film a balloon release in her honor in its entirety.

Green and white balloons painted the sky Monday night to honor a young life cut tragically short.

Police found Lockhart with multiple stab wounds to the neck and arms sitting in the passenger seat of a Honda Odessey minivan shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The van was parked at the corner of 53rd and Chestnut Streets.

Less than an hour later, 34-year-old Raymond Thompson turned himself in for his fiancee’s murder.

Video shows Thompson walking into a convenience store before getting back into that van. Sources say Thompson believed Lockhart was cheating on him.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Lockhart had a protection order against Thompson, although the pair were living together. Thompson has several prior arrests dating back to 2005, including aggravated assault.

“This particular victim obviously did the right thing. For some reason, she was back with this man in that particular van. I don’t know the circumstances of that, I don’t know why that was. But sadly enough she is not going to be here to tell us what happened,” Philadelphia DA’s Office Chief of Homicide Joanne Pescatore said.

Lockhart leaves behind six daughters. A fundraising page calls them her six charms. The oldest is 10 years old, the youngest just 5 months.

Philadelphia police data say crimes against women have been trending up. So far this year, 189 women have been murdered — double the number for 2018 in full.

Thompson is charged with murder and remains behind bars without bail. He is scheduled to return to court later this week.