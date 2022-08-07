Person Of Interest In Custody Following Stabbing That Left Woman Dead In West Philadelphia, Police Say

CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say they have a person of interest in custody in connection with the stabbing that left a woman in her early 30s dead in West Philadelphia on Saturday. The person is in custody is a 34-year-old man.

Police say the woman was found at the 5300 block of Chestnut Street in the passenger seat of a golden Honda Odyssey with multiple stab wounds to her body, including one to her face.

Medics pronounced the woman dead on scene at around 8:30 a.m. Her identity is not known at the time.

Police also haven’t revealed the identity of the man in custody.