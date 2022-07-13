HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS) — A 98-acre wildfire in New Jersey’s Wharton State Forest is now under control. That’s the word from a briefing Wednesday morning from state firefighters.

While a massive wildfire happened over three weeks ago, you can still find remnants, burned trees and brush and the fire line.

Not too far away, firefighters are battling a new but smaller wildfire.

The sun peeked through the trees and beamed off the water.

“It could have burnt me down totally,” Paradise Lakes Campground owner Scott Miller said.

Miller says the only thing that stood in between his business and the Mullica Hill fire at Wharton State Park back in June was a lake.

He pointed to the burned tree line across the way.

If you look closely, you can see the charred, dark bottoms of the trees.

“All you could see was flames all the way across,” Miller said.

The Mullica River fire was New Jersey’s largest wildfire in 15 years. It started nearly three miles away and was fueled by the wind at times. Authorities say an illegal campfire is to blame for the fire.

Miller said he got the call to evacuate everyone on the property once firefighters realized the fire was jumping.

“I started telling everyone you have to leave,” Miller said. “Leave your stuff because if it jumps we will be trapped.”

While it’s business as usual there, a few miles away, the New Jersey Forest Fire Services and local firefighters are trying to put out another wildfire — the Maple Branch fire. It’s off of Maple Branch and Bulltown Road. It is 100% contained.

“Every time you hear fire, the first thing you think is it coming our way,” Miller said, “like the other night when I heard that fire, everyone is texting me, ‘is it close to you? Is it near you?'”

Miller says he will never be able to thank the firefighters enough for saving his life, those at his campground and keeping his business intact.

“I am very fortunate, very fortunate,” he said, “but I have a lot of support too.”

Miller says forest fire crews are still coming by and checking for hotspots to make sure everyone is safe in the area moving forward.