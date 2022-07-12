CBS News PhillyWatch Now
TYLERTOWN, N.J. (CBS) —  The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is alerting people to avoid Wharton State Forest at Maple Branch Road due to a brush fire. Forest Fire Service crews responded to the active wildfire in Tylertown and Batsto Village just before noon on Tuesday.

Last month, a wildfire in Wharton State Forest burned at least 13,500 acres in parts of Burlington and Atlantic Counties.

