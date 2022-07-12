TYLERTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is alerting people to avoid Wharton State Forest at Maple Branch Road due to a brush fire. Forest Fire Service crews responded to the active wildfire in Tylertown and Batsto Village just before noon on Tuesday.
WILDFIRE ALERT: Wharton State Forest – Maple Branch Road
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is responding to an active wildfire in Wharton State Forest off of Maple Branch Road in the area of Tylertown and Batsto Village. pic.twitter.com/EAWHfEJWC4
— New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) July 12, 2022
Last month, a wildfire in Wharton State Forest burned at least 13,500 acres in parts of Burlington and Atlantic Counties.
Refresh this link for updates on this developing story.