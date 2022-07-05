PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two police officers were shot in the area of the Ben Franklin Parkway during Fourth of July festivities Monday night. The shooting happened on the 2500 block of Spring Garden Street around 9:45 p.m.

People were seen running and screaming as gunshots were heard at the celebration.

People were seen running and screaming as gunshots were heard at the celebration.

The two officers were shot just as the Fourth of July fireworks show started on the parkway and the sound of the explosions made it harder to hear where the shots were coming from and even harder to find who fired them, police say.

People run for blocks from the Welcome America Festival on the Ben Franklin Parkway after two police officers were shot while working in the area of 2500 Spring Garden Street.

Police say a 44-year-old officer assigned to the Montgomery County bomb squad was shot in the right shoulder. A 36-year-old officer assigned to highway patrol suffered a graze wound to the head. Both officers have been released from the hospital.

President of the Police Union, John McNesby, says officers are doing everything they can to combat the city’s gun violence, but right now they’re understaffed and overwhelmed.

“Common theme. When it hits our guys, it is horrible. Our cops are out there long hours, undermanned, you know were 5-600 down, a major event like this where people should be coming together to have a good time,” McNesby said.

McNesby shared a photo with CBS3 showing the bullet lodged in the highway patrol officer’s cap after he suffered a graze wound.

The Philadelphia Police Highway Patrol officer grazed in the head by a bullet, was wearing this hat with the prayer card of the recently deceased chaplain of the force, Father Steve Wetzel.

The officer was also carrying a prayer card of the FOP’s beloved chaplain, Father Steve Wetzel, in his hat. “An angel on his shoulder,” McNesby said.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says it was a miracle the bullet stopped in the officer’s hat.

“It is miraculous,” Outlaw said. “Again, the fact that the round stopped in his hat. It initially went inside, hit his forehead, and then round stopped in his hat. I spoke to officers in the hospital and they’re both in great spirits.”

There was a large police at the hospital on Monday night and CBS3’s Jasmine Payoute captured cellphone video of one of the officers being released from the hospital.

Officer who sustained a graze wound to the head in July4th was just released from Jefferson University Hospital.

According to police sources, the shooter or shooters were not in a position of high ground or firing from a building. Sources tell CBS3’s Joe Holden that this may have all started as the result of police pulling over a vehicle.

The shooting sent crowds of people on the Parkway for the Welcome America concert and fireworks running.

HughE Dillon, who was on the Parkway, described the chaos to CBS3.

“At first, it was very orderly. The police were just like ‘go this way, go this way.’ And then, that’s when they accelerated and they said ‘run, run, run. Don’t look back, run,'” Dillon said.

One officer shot, one grazed in shooting near Art Museum. Heavy police presence near Jefferson University Hospital, surrounding streets closed to traffic.

One South Jersey man says he will no longer attend large events.

“From this experience that happened today, I will no longer be going to crowded big areas, especially during the Fourth,” Blake Miller said. “I will never take my children anywhere to a crowded event like that.”

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney did not hold back when discussing how fed up he is with gun violence in the city. He says he no longer enjoys big events or holidays in Philadelphia because he is “waiting for something bad to happen all the time.

He even went as far as saying he can’t wait to no longer be mayor.

Fireworks continued to go off as officers could be heard on police radio requesting the fireworks show be shut down as officers responded to the chaos.

Former Deputy Police Commissioner Joe Sullivan walked CBS3 through the early stages of the investigation and the police response.

“We don’t know if this is ricochet from celebratory gunfire, or if this was intentional,” Outlaw said. “We don’t know if there was someone intentionally taking shots at officers from long range, but we’re all extremely grateful that this wasn’t worse. All these officers, we’re on it and we won’t rest until we have someone in custody.”

No suspects have been taken into custody.

Following the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, Philadelphia police said they had Emergency Response Teams on standby throughout the city to respond to areas where additional resources are needed, so authorities were able to react quickly to the chaos.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Philadelphia police tip line at 215-686-TIPS.

CBS3’s Kerri Corrado, Joe Holden, Jasmine Payoute, and Ross DiMattei contributed to this report.