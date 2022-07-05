PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mayor Jim Kenney didn’t sugarcoat how fed up is he with Philadelphia’s gun violence problem. Two police officers were injured after shots rang out during the Wawa Welcome America Fourth of July fireworks on the Ben Franklin Parkway on Monday night.

Kenney spoke at a news conference shortly after the shooting and he went as far as to say he can’t wait to be out of office.

“I’m waiting for something bad to happen all the time,” Kenney said. “So I’ll be happy when I’m not here, when I’m not mayor, and I can enjoy some stuff.”

The gunfire caused chaos on the parkway and the sound of the explosions from the fireworks made it harder to hear where the shots were coming from and even harder to find who fired them, police say.

A 44-year-old officer assigned to the Montgomery County bomb squad was shot in the right shoulder. A 36-year-old officer assigned to highway patrol suffered a graze wound to the head. Both officers have been released from the hospital.

Kenney later posted on Twitter expressing how grateful he is the officers are okay.

“Tonight’s shooting o the Parkway is a truly horrific incident for our city. I’m deeply grateful that the two officers were not gravely injured and they have been treated and released from the hospital,” the tweet read.

CBS3 spoke with local photographer Hughe Dillon on Tuesday morning. He was near 23rd Street and the Ben Franklin Parkway photographing the fireworks when the chaos broke out.

He tells Eyewitness News what he experienced.

While police continue to find the gunman responsible for this shooting, many are questioning if these large, public events are safe to go to.

“The barricades were being knocked over. It was just a mad dash of people running from every direction,” South Jersey resident Blake Miller said. “From this experience that happened today, I will no longer be going to crowded big areas, especially during the Fourth. I will never take my children anywhere to a crowded event like that.”

The mayor says gun violence will not ruin the city’s traditions.

“We will continue to do everything we can to combat our city’s gun violence, including taking a record number of guns off the streets, but we are fighting an uphill battle. We are pleading with lawmakers to help us stop the flow of guns into our city. Our traditions cannot and will not be ruined by the scourge of gun violence. I love this city, and as Mayor, there’s nothing I want more than to help solve this problem and keep our residents and visitors safe,” Kenney tweeted.

