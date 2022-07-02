Preparations Underway For The Salute To America Independence Day Parade In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The weather is impacting holiday plans in the Philadelphia region. The fireworks and concert Saturday night at Penn’s Landing are canceled.

But there are still more celebrations this weekend in the city.

Organizers are expecting the perfect weather for a parade on Monday.

Preparations for the parade are in full swing.

The Salute To America Independence Day Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Monday on East Market Street.

It’s set to feature 70 different elements including floats, marching bands, drill teams, dancers, and more.

On Saturday and Sunday, crews will be assembling floats at The Convention Center.

“We are in our final stages of prepping the floats for the parade,” a man said. “This is always the exciting moment when you out the final touches on it you make sure that everything is very presentable and beautiful for the parade audience, and a lot of stapling and drilling and fluffing all kinds of things, flowers, trees all kinds of stuff.”

Organizers are expecting clear skies for festivities on July 4.