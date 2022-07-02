PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Army Band concert and fireworks Saturday night at Penn’s Landing have been canceled due to potential inclement weather. Scattered thunderstorms could roll into the Philadelphia region.
Clear skies are anticipated in Philadelphia the next two days ahead of the Independence Day Concert and Fireworks celebration at Wawa Welcome America’s Party on the Parkway on Monday, July 4.
