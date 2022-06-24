PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers have made a list of teams Kyrie Irving would like the Nets to consider working with on a sign-and-trade if he and the team can’t agree on a contract, according to ESPN. The Los Angeles Clippers, Lakers, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, and Dallas Mavericks are also on the list.

None of the teams on the list have cap space to get Irving without Brooklyn doing a sign-and-trade. ESPN reports that some of the teams aren’t interested in acquiring the seven-time All-Star and former NBA champion.

ESPN Sources: If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers. None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets’ help. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2022

Irving has until next Wednesday, June 29, to decide whether he will opt into the final year of a four-year max contract he signed with the Nets in 2019. If he decides to opt in, he will be on a $36.9 million deal for next year and become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

But if he opts out, Irving would become an unrestricted free agent and free to agree to a new deal with Brooklyn or another team.

With Irving’s future with the Nets uncertain, Kevin Durant is currently “monitoring” the situation, according to The Athletic.

Sources: Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future. This now opens the path for Kyrie Irving to proceed on finding a new home via opt-in and trade. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2022

Due to Irving’s contract, the Sixers would have to send a significant amount of cap space back to the Nets if a deal happened. It’s unclear if the Sixers are interested in Irving, but a deal with the Sixers would most likely include Tobias Harris. Philadelphia has reportedly been shopping the veteran forward for quite some time now.

The Sixers were busy during the NBA Draft on Thursday night. They sent the 23rd pick and Danny Green to the Memphis Grizzlies for De’Anthony Melton.