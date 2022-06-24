PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What could be a busy offseason for the Sixers got underway Thursday with a trade during the NBA Draft. The Sixers sent the 23rd pick and Danny Green to Memphis for De’Anthony Melton, a team source confirmed to CBSPhilly.com.

Melton, 24, is a combo guard who spent the last three seasons with the Grizzlies after spending his rookie year with the Phoenix Suns.

In 2022, Melton posted career highs in points per game (10.8), rebounds per game (4.5), games played (73) and minutes per game (22.7).

The Sixers are shipping Green to Memphis after two seasons in Philly. The 35-year-old tore both his ACL and LCL during the Sixers’ Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat in the playoffs.

After another disappointing early playoff exit, Daryl Morey and the Sixers figure to be active this offseason in reconstructing the roster around Joel Embiid and budding star Tyrese Maxey.

They have also reportedly shown interest in deals for P.J. Tucker of the Miami Heat, and are on the shortlist for superstar Kyrie Irving, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.