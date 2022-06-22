PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have located the Tesla wanted in a fatal hit-and-run in the city’s Germantown section, but they are still searching for the driver who was behind the wheel. Police say a 21-year-old was crossing Germantown Avenue and Coulter Street when a driver in the Tesla struck and killed them Monday evening.

Speed is believed to have played a major role in the incident.

Police say the impact of the crash was so strong the victim was launched 12 feet into the air before their body then struck a traffic light. You can see part of it is damaged.

The victim was identified as Dia by two friends, who add Dia uses the pronouns they/them.

Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books was closed Tuesday and Wednesday while they mourned the loss of their team member. They will reopen on Thursday.

“We’ve decided to reopen tomorrow. None of this is easy and we don’t have all the answers. We ask that you give us grace as we won’t be at our best, but know we will be trying our best. Dia meant the world to us and we will do what we can to honor their legacy,” the bookstore posted on Facebook.

Neighbors say it can be nerve-wracking crossing busy Germantown Avenue because often it appears drivers are traveling well above the 25-mile-per-hour speed limit.

“Just be very careful because there’s some cars that go speeding,” Joe Patanovich said.

“We call it Germantown Expressway. This is what they do, 100 miles per hour every day. Every day,” Crystal Jackson said. “People really need to be held accountable for this reckless driving they do. It’s horrible.”