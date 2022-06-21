PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the driver of a Tesla wanted in a deadly hit-and-run in the city’s Germantown neighborhood Monday evening. An image of the dark grey Telsa released by police shows extreme damage to the passenger side windshield.

When officers arrived to the 5300 block of Germantown Avenue they found a woman suffering from severe head trauma. They were bleeding heavily and were unresponsive.

They were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Friends close to the victim say they use they/them pronouns.

Philadelphia Police are searching for the driver who was behind the wheel of this Tesla and involved a hit and run crash that killed a 21-year-old woman in the city's Germantown neighborhood https://t.co/ubU1d3Vja4 @cbsphilly pic.twitter.com/0675c5e1L6 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) June 21, 2022

Police say the woman was struck with such force they were thrown about 12 feet into the air and struck a traffic light before landing on the sidewalk.

“She was hit with such force that her body was launched into the air about 12 feet when her body actually struck a traffic light and then her body continued to travel 50 feet south where it landed on the sidewalk,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

Police are reviewing surveillance videos of the incident.

