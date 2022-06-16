BREAKINGFirefighter Dead, 5 Others Injured After Building Collapses In North Philadelphia
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office will discuss the conviction of a defendant found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder and other related charges in the shooting of 40-year-old Richard Jackson in 2018. The briefing will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.

  • When: Thursday, June 16, 2022.
  • Time: 11 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.

