PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office will discuss the conviction of a defendant found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder and other related charges in the shooting of 40-year-old Richard Jackson in 2018. The briefing will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
