PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A suspect is on the run after shooting a man dead in his own home in South Philadelphia.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the 2000 block of South Norwood Street.

Police say the 40-year-old man was home alone when he heard a knock at the door. When he answered it, police say the gunman opened fire.

“He was laying right by the front door, inside of his property, suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Police rushed him to Presbyterian Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 11:53 p.m. He was shot one time in the chest,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police believe a fight earlier in the day lead to the shooting.

They are hoping nearby surveillance cameras will help them capture the shooter.