PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re getting one step closer to football season. Eagles’ single game tickets go on sale Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
Tickets will also be available for the Birds’ only open practice which will be at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 7.READ MORE: South Street Mass Shooting: 2 Men In Custody In Connection To Shooting That Left 3 Dead, 11 Injured
Those tickets cost $10 and the money goes to the Eagles Autism Foundation.READ MORE: Alexis Quinn's Mother Recalls Heartbreaking Moment She Learned Daughter Was Killed In South Street Mass Shooting
If you’re not sure which game you want to go to, check out the Birds 2022 schedule.MORE NEWS: Crime Survivors Head To Harrisburg For Rally Calling For End To Violence
