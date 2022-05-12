PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The stage is set for the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2022 season. The Birds will open the season in Detroit on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.
The home opener comes in Week 2, a Monday Night Football matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 19 at 8:30 p.m.
The Birds’ bye comes in Week 7.
Christmas in Dallas? The Eagles-Cowboys Week 16 matchup in Dallas on Dec. 24 might be appealing for fans who like to travel.
Carson Wentz makes his return to Philadelphia in Week 10 with the Commanders, another Monday night game.
Former Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson returns to the Linc on Oct. 2 at the helm of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
On New Year’s Day, the Saints come to Philly for a 1 p.m. start.
The Eagles close the season at home vs. the Giants.
Below is the full 2022 Philadelphia Eagles schedule.
