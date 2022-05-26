PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — U.S. Marshals have arrested a carjacking suspect who tied up a FedEx driver in Frankford back in February. Federal authorities took Donte Edwards into custody on Thursday afternoon in Kensington.
The carjacking happened on Feb. 10 near Church and Tackawanna Streets.
After tying up the driver, authorities say Edwards drove off in the truck with the driver in the back.
Edwards ditched the truck about a half-mile down the road and stole some packages.
The driver was not hurt.
Edwards is charged with robbery, carjacking and kidnapping.