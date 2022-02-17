PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for a suspect after they say he held a FedEx driver at gunpoint, tied them up, and stole multiple packages. This happened Feb. 10 in the 4300 block of Tackawanna Street.
According to the department, the suspect got into the FedEx truck and pointed a gun at the driver. He then tied the employee up and drove to the 1600 block of Womwrath Street.
There, the suspect took several packages and then ran off.
Anyone who sees this suspect should call 911.